Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has called on Russia and the Vatican to help fend off a U.S. "military threat," and said he will soon go to Moscow to visit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.A Vatican envoy visiting Moscow earlier in the day had called on Russia to help ease tensions in Venezuela, where Maduro has faced months of deadly mass protests by people who blame him for the Latin American country's deep economic crisis.Maduro said at a news conference in Caracas, saying he fears a U.S. invasion after U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier this month that he would consider military intervention against Maduro's increasingly authoritarian government.Russia recently sold fighter jets and ground-to-air missiles to Venezuela."Venezuela has the full and absolute support of Russia," Maduro said, adding that he will soon visit with Putin, who he called a "man of peace."