© Khaled Abdullah / Reuters
People gather at the site of Saudi-led air strikes in Arhab area, Yemen August 23, 2017.
At least 35 people have been killed, including civilians, and 13 injured after a small hotel near a Houthi rebel checkpoint collapsed Wednesday following a sustained overnight aerial bombardment, according to Yemen's Red Crescent.

Pictures from the scene in the aftermath of the bombing show two bodies hanging from the top story of the ruined hotel in the Arhab area, some 20km (13 miles) north of the capital Sanaa.

Some 35 bodies have been recovered from the rubble so far but more casualties are expected to be confirmed, according to Hussein al-Tawil, head of the Sanaa branch of Yemen's Red Crescent, as cited by AFP.

The air campaign against the Houthi rebels has intensified in recent months with the total number of airstrikes in 2017 reaching 5,676, compared to 3,936 for all 2016, according to a report by the Protection Cluster in Yemen led by the UNHCR.
The report did not attribute responsibility for the airstrikes but the Saudi-led coalition has maintained air superiority in Yemeni airspace since the outbreak of civil war in March 2015.