Many thanks to Tania Groth for the translation from Fria Tider:
Police Chief: It is the extreme left that poses a problem
The Nordic resistance movement, NMR, will not be the major problem when the national socialist organization demonstrates in Göteborg on 30 September. "On the contrary, it will be left-wing extremists who will start riots," says Erik Nord's Senior Officer to Radio Sweden.
The Nordic resistance movement, NMR, has applied for a demonstration near the Bokmässan (The Book Fair) in Gothenburg this autumn. According to GP, it is estimated that there will be approximately 1,000 participants.
The police previously announced that there is no legal basis for denying the organization of demonstration a permit.
This is now confirmed by Erik Nord, Chief of Police for greater Gothenburg.
It would have been possible (to deny a permit) if the purpose of the demonstration was to create disorder.
But, according to Nord, it is not the national socialist organization that will be the big problem, but their left-wing opponents.
"My general picture is that it is not this demonstration that will pose the greatest danger to order and security. We will certainly get riot-like situations around the demonstration. But these will first and foremost be instigated by the so-called counter-demonstrators. Then it's our job to keep them apart to make sure that both gatherings can take place," says Erik Nord to Kulturnytt.
It is precisely this the police in Charlottesville were alleged not to have done, and so did not protect the permitted demonstration and separate the different groups. Instead it allowed the left-wing extremists to attack the nationalist demonstration.
Erik Nord also points out that the lack of police resources is not reason enough to say no to demonstrations, and that the viewpoints in Sweden are designed in a way so that everyone can express their views.
It was Erik Nord who recently said he wants to revoke passports and citizenships for Islamic terrorists.
