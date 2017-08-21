Society's Child
Mother of Barcelona van attack suspect calls on him to surrender: 'I prefer him in prison or dead:'
RT
Mon, 21 Aug 2017 20:03 UTC
Catalonia terror attacks
"I would like him to return, to stop what he has been doing. I'm not responsible for all that. I want him to surrender to police. I prefer him to be in prison or even dead rather than killing other people," the woman told reporters in Catalonia.
The 22-year-old Moroccan is being hunted by police, and may have fled north into France. Abouyaaqoub is the only person unaccounted for in the investigation into an extremist cell of 12 people identified by Spanish police, force spokesman Albert Oliva told a local radio station on Sunday.
Catalan police have put up scores of roadblocks across the province in a manhunt for Abouyaaqoub, but the suspect has so far eluded law enforcement.
On Monday, police released photos of Abouyaaqoub, who is thought to have plowed the van into crowds in Barcelona last Thursday.
Abouyaaqoub fled the scene on foot before later stabbing a man to death and taking his car to escape, police in Catalonia said on Friday, Reuters reports. Thirteen people died in the van rampage on Las Ramblas. Hours later, another woman was killed in the seaside resort Cambrils in a separate attack by suspected Islamist militants.
The combined death toll from the attacks stands at 15, including the Spanish man stabbed in his car as he was parking.
According to Catalan police, Abouyaaqoub is dangerous and possibly armed.
"The driver of the van is dangerous and may be armed. Wanted for his role in the attack in Barcelona's Las Ramblas, which occurred on August 17," Catalan law enforcement agency Mossos d'Esquadra tweeted on Monday.
All European police forces are now searching for Abouyaaqoub, the Catalan regional government said on Monday.
"This person is no longer just being sought in Catalonia but in all European countries, this is an effort by European police," Joaquim Forn, the Catalan interior minister, told Catalan radio.
The official confirmed that police were almost 100 percent certain Abouyaaqoub was the driver in the attack.
"Everything points to that," Forn added, as cited by Reuters.
Police say the chances are the suspect may have crossed "some border" into neighboring countries.
"We have no evidence that he crossed the border, we think it would not have been easy, but we cannot rule out that he didn't cross any border," Josep Lluis Trapero, head of the regional police in Catalonia, told a news conference on Monday. He added that the search for the suspect is currently the top priority.
A watermarked CCTV frame grab provided by Spanish newspaper El Pais shows a suspect walking through La Boqueria market seconds after a van crashed into pedestrians in Barcelona, Spain, August 17, 2017.
Comment:
UPDATE: Barcelona attack suspect and other terrorist cell member dead. RT reports:
Catalan police confirmed the shooting death of Younes Abouyaaqoub, the main suspect in the Barcelona attack on Las Ramblas in which 14 people died and over 100 were injured.
All 12 members of the terrorist cell which carried out the attack are either dead or in custody, but the authorities are not closing the investigation.
"Today the 12 names that we have always referred to are in the hands of the justice system, or sadly, as a result of their actions, have been killed," Catalan police chief Josep Lluis Trapero told a press conference Monday evening, as cited by Reuters.
Despite Abouyaaqoub's death, Trapero stated that the international probe into the attack "should not be considered closed," adding instead that "new lines of investigation have been opened up and there will be further developments in the coming weeks."
Trapero confirmed the death of Younes Abouyaaqoub, 22, the suspected driver in the terrorist attack on Las Ramblas in Barcelona on Thursday in an operation at Subirats, just outside Barcelona, following a manhunt which began last Thursday.
Trapero also confirmed that Imam Abdelbaki Es Satty, suspected of being the mastermind behind the operation, was killed in an accidental explosion at the cell's base of operations in Alcanar.
The bomb disposal unit deployed a robot at the scene to inspect what they thought was an explosive belt worn by Abouyaaqoub.
Abouyaaqoub was shot as he approached a police vehicle. Local media claim that police helicopters are searching the area for a suspected accomplice and authorities have asked people in the area not to broadcast the location of checkpoints as the security operation is ongoing.
Earlier Monday, police released an image of Younes Abouyaaqoub, seeking information on his whereabouts. "The driver of the van is dangerous and may be armed. Wanted for his role in the attack in Barcelona's Las Ramblas, which occurred on August 17," Catalan law enforcement said.
A total of 15 people died as a result of the terrorist attacks in Catalonia on Thursday. Thirteen died in the attack on Las Ramblas, while one other was killed in the attack in the resort town of Cambrils later that day.
The driver of a car used as an escape vehicle by the suspected van attacker succumbed to his injuries today having been stabbed multiple times.
