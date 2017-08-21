© Nicolas Astouri/AFP
A busy street in the Scottish capital, Edinburgh, was cornered off by the police on Sunday after the discovery of a "suspicious item."

A major police cordon was erected outside the Omni Centre on Edinburgh's Leith Street in the afternoon hours, the local media reported.

"Police can confirm that they are dealing with an item of found property which is currently being examined and inquiries are ongoing," the law enforcers said in a statement.

According to the Scottish Sun, the heavy police presence brought the city's center to a standstill.

RT has reached out to the Edinburgh police, who said the incident on Leith Street has been resolved without elaborating further.
© propertyEU
Edinburgh's Omni Center