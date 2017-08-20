© HLN.BE‏ / Twitter

Four people were hospitalized after a car rammed into the guests of a party in Bertrix municipality in the Belgian region of Walloon. Authorities aren't treating the incident as a terrorist attack, local media reported.The vehicle ramming took place at 3:30am on Sunday, with the driver deliberately targeting the partygoers, Belga news agency reported.The perpetrator and two of his passengers fled the scene in the car, but were chased by the police and detained.Four people suffered injuries and were hospitalized as result of the ramming, with one person in a critical condition.