Society's Child
SOTT Exclusive: Strange things afoot at the Rebel.media
Sott.net
Fri, 18 Aug 2017 22:58 UTC
Unconfirmed rumor has it that Gavin McInnes, the Proud Boys Founder, may be the next to leave the fledgling media company which has been a steady and popular source of moderate alternative news.
Rebel.media made a name for itself by being a mostly honest, feisty and conservative friendly, alternative news outlet with a large youtube presence. Known mostly for being the starting place of Lauren Southern who cut her teeth challenging campus madness and leftist ideology at Canadian Slutwalks.
Recently Lauren Southern has turned hard core embedded reporter, shifting her base to Europe and getting involved with the Identitarian movement, which stages highly organized flash demonstrations, and has even gone so far as to rent boats to rescue North African immigrants and take them back to Africa, instead of dropping them off in Italy.
Today, well known Rebel.media personality, staunch Jordan Peterson advocate and Charlottesville car attack reporter, Faith Goldy announced that she was leaving amicably from Rebel.media, due in part to her coverage of the #UniteTheRight rally, and having appeared on a podcast interview tentatively linked with The Daily Stormer.
This all could spell serious trouble for Rebel.media and its business model, but it's hard to imagine the effort will be all that successful for Caolan Robertson and his newly announced media empire. We're somewhat reminded of Renly Baratheon, the man who would be king. Oh well, ours is the fury.
Sott's resident conservative libertarian regressive republican egalitarian profligate philosopher, Jay spends his days studying the history of warfare, violence, and the martial arts. He is a computer programmer with several open-source projects on Github, as well as an artist and illustrator.
I noted, too, that the new Conservative party leader, Andrew Scheer, who was a fan of the Rebel in Canada is being pressured from probably inside and outside [Link] the party to "distance" himself.
Suffice it to say, Andrew Scheer is probably not going duck hunting with The Rebel's Faith Goldy, as he suggested he would when the two sat down for an interview in February.
