― George Orwell, 1984
There is an unprecedented move taking place in this country right now to divide the populace based on two extreme ideologies from the right and the left. Those on the right are being lumped in with the alt-right and white nationalists while those on the left are being lumped in with the alt-left and Antifa sects.
There is no common ground, according to the media - you are either with us or against us and there will be an inevitable battle to the death.
But the truth of the matter is that most people aren't violent assholes ready to initiate unprovoked force against their fellow human for disagreeing politically. Sadly, however, attempting to point out the violent and intolerant behavior of one side, will all too often get you lumped in with the other side.
If you say that you disagree with the alt-right not denouncing neo-nazi racists or initiating violence - according to the mainstream - you must be Antifa!
If you say that you disagree with Antifa initiating violence, lighting things on fire, or beating up reporters who film them - according to the mainstream - you must be a Nazi!
Is this what America has become; a chopping block of extremist ideology in which no middle ground can be found? Not really, but the media wants you to think that way and it is slowly starting to work.
It is important to point out that Antifa is not a hate group and TFTP stands against fascism, just like they do. However, some of them employ tactics of initiating violence against non-violent people - no matter their political ideology or racism - and this is the antithesis of how to foment peace and resolution.
It is also important to point out that white supremacists initiate violence. Their ideology, however, has no common ground as it is based in hatred and ignorance. This does not mean they should be silenced or censored by the state though. Their ideas are terrible enough that they are their own worst enemies.
Racism has no logic and allowing them a platform to spew their hatred also allows others to hear how repugnant and asinine their case is. This is why speech, no matter how hateful, should never be silenced.
Under all the hate, bigotry, identity politics, and propaganda, most humans just want to be left alone and be with their friends and family. The fact is that most people aren't in these groups and the media is using them to keep you divided so that you can be conquered.
The overwhelming majority of the population is not racist and doesn't want conflict. Instead, they are being forced by a fabricated public opinion to choose a side.
The fact is that many folks who identify with Antifa are not violent assholes willing to throw bottles of piss at complete strangers. Conversely, members of the Alt-right aren't all neo-Nazis out to wipe out minorities.
Both the non-racist alt-right and Antifa have members who may be just like you, who are simply out to let their political opinion be heard.
That being said, however, when we look at the most outspoken and violent leaders of these groups, a certain irony begins to appear. Those who would initiate unprovoked violence against other humans for political gain are birds of a feather, whether or not that violence originates from a leftist point of view or an alt-right point of view is irrelevant - as it is unjust and against all measures of a free society.
Comment: Two sides of the same coin: Alt-right white supremacists and Antifa thugs deserve each other
Now, for the good news. You can stand against the Alt-right Nazis and the violent factions within Antifa and choose freedom instead.
If you really want to change the world for the better, yelling your political thoughts into people's faces is far less effective than actually building something. One cannot shout the system out of existence. However, you can build and practice a new system, thereby showing the obsolescence of the old. We are seeing this everywhere and its effects are quite literally changing the world.
If you don't like participating in capitalism, start a co-op. Gather enough people to obtain a plot of land and act outside of the capitalist society.
Google 'agorism' or 'counter-economics' and build or join communities who act outside of the state.
Or, if you prefer capitalism, participate in it. Vote with your dollar - or better yet, Bitcoin.
Bitcoin is the perfect example of building a new system to show the obsolescence of the old and its effects are changing the world. The banking class is running scared at the prospect of losing their monopoly on the issuance of currency. Bitcoin was spawned out of ingenuity, not hatred or violence.
All this divide and hatred is deliberately being sold to the public as a means to keep them distracted from the real racist system like the police state and the drug war. As America fights internally, the prison industrial complex is destroying lives. As we buy into the race-baiting, the military industrial complex is murdering scores of innocent men, women, and children across the globe. These are the ideas the media does not want you talking about.
Smashing statues, trying to build a superior race; these things are futile in regards to inciting positive change, which is why they aren't working. If you really want to build a better future, we have to start in the present and stop living in the past. We have to be aware that those at the top need us on the ground fighting so their old system can remain.
So, instead of trying to force your politics on others or buying into the media's divide tactics, practice what you preach - stop destroying and create.
