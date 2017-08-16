Health & Wellness
What hippocratic oath? Florida pediatricians refuse to see unvaccinated children
Dawn Luger
The Daily Sheeple
Wed, 16 Aug 2017 15:32 UTC
Even though the decision to not vaccinate is growing among those who read the vaccine inserts and familiarize themselves with the potential side effects, doctors want all children forcibly injected because they make more money if their patients vaccinate. It's not a secret that the vaccine manufacturers dumped big money into California lawmakers pockets just before mandating all children get all the recommended vaccines. But safety and health come second to a pocket full of money.
"We want everyone vaccinated and caught up with the CDC schedule by age of 2," said Dr. Thomas Connolly, a pediatrician with the Carithers Pediatric Group. Connolly said he strongly encourages all of his patients to get vaccinated. "It's nothing personal against you as a person, I respect your decision that is your decision, but my medical decision and my background and my belief is I want the child vaccinated to maximize their defense," Connolly said. In other words, he wants to make sure you pump your child with known toxins so he can continue to make money.
Blue Cross Blue Shield offers a $400 bonus per vaccinated patient to providers who fully vaccinate least 63 percent of the children in their practice by age two. This amount could reach thousands of dollars in bonuses for the average doctor. Money is often the biggest motivator in determining human action. And Dr. Connolly isn't alone in his quest for a fully vaccinated populace.
Rainbow Pediatrics also recently changed their vaccine policy allowing them to refuse unvaccinated children.
"My oldest son is 13 and just recently, I took them into the same pediatrician's office and they informed me at the end of the visit that they would no longer see my children because I don't vaccinate them," said Lauren McGuinnes, a mother of four. She said she stopped vaccinating her kids several years ago, but what shocked when Rainbow Pediatrics refused to continue providing care for them. "Parents are kind of being bullied to vaccinate," she said.
"If a child is not vaccinated intentionally, comes back from a trip, brings back measles or something along that line and goes into the waiting room and we have babies or kids who are on steroids or chemo type thing, they just got everybody," Connolly said. Connolly said he's willing to discuss an alternate vaccine schedule with parents, but will not see patients who opt out altogether. Except doctors never tell their patients that fully vaccinated patients are the culprits behind measles outbreaks as well. Meaning vaccines don't always work anyway.
"We feel strongly that vaccinating children is absolutely the right thing to do for infants, children, and young adults," said Prasanthi Reddy. McGuinnes said she doesn't agree and neither do parents of children who know what is in a vaccine. "I don't agree with injecting my children with the virus that I'm trying to protect them from," she said.
Doctors are increasingly becoming slaves to the almighty dollar and in doing so, helped propel not only the opioid epidemic by over prescribing drugs, but they are raking in big bucks to inject children with harmful toxins. The healthcare industry is fueled by money, not the desire for a healthy populace. If everyone was healthy all the time, medications would not be needed, and customers would be lost along with all their money.
