Blue Cross/Blue Shield published the 2016 Performance Recognition Program, a 28-page report indicating how medical insurance companies actually increase the costs of healthcare!
Look what we find on the BC/BS page "Childhood Immunizations-Combo 10"!
If MDs meet a target of 63% of eligible member patients, they will receive a payout of $400 per completed eligible member. Wow! Now you know one of the key reasons why parents are hounded to vaccinate their infants and toddlers. Gelt, pecunia, greenbacks-whatever you call M-O-N-E-Y.
Furthermore, according to Dr. Joseph Mercola, DO, "Foreign DNA/RNA from animal tissues [components of vaccines] can wreak havoc in your body and trigger autoimmunity in some people." [1]
Get a load of this: U.S. News reported "Flu Vaccine Ineffective for People 65 and Older Last Winter" [2016-17]. The News subtitle for that article was - Officials: Last winter's flu vaccine was essentially ineffective in protecting older Americans against the illness.
With this candid admission:
But flu is particularly challenging. Over the last ten winters, overall flu vaccine effectiveness has averaged about 46 percent. [A "pig-in-a-poke"?]And yet doctors are incentivized to earn 'prize money' for pushing flu vaccines on infants and adults!
Source: above U.S. News report
Are you aware physicians/MDs even earn "stars" for how many medical tests they prescribe per member, per month for Medicare PRP measures? Page No. 17
How about $250 per service completed for each eligible member providing an MD has reached a 68% target for diabetes type 1 and 2! However, there are exclusions to earning those cash rewards: "Diagnosis of gestational or steroid-induced diabetes, in any setting, during 2015 or 2016 ..." [Page 18], which means diabetes during pregnancy or prescription steroid-induced diabetes! Did you know steroids can give you diabetes? Would that fall under the category of "iatrogenesis" [3]? Here are the top ten steroids prescribed.
If a doctor achieves 75% target, then he/she will receive $100 per service completed for each eligible member for controlling hypertension (high blood pressure). Page No. 20 Is that why some patients can be taking as many as three blood pressure meds at the same time?
How ironic! The medical profession years ago was so anxious to promote cigarette smoking in advertisements of the 1940s [2], but now MDs can earn $30 per Smoking/Tobacco Cessation counseling for each eligible member. Page No. 23
How much did the tobacco companies pay MDs for their 'testimonials'? Subsequently, that tobacco industry-medical profession grave scientific and medical mistake is referred to as 'tobacco science'.
Comment: Ignoring vaccine safety questions - are doctors being trained to manipulate patients?
This new strategy has been featured in several recent news magazines sent to all pediatricians and was unveiled at the Confronting Vaccine Resistance Conference in New York, hosted by Senator Pan (D-California) and Dr. Offit (creator of the rotavirus vaccine). They've determined that pediatricians who capitalize on the emotion of the doctor-patient relationship may be more successful in persuading parents who won't follow the full vaccine protocol to change their mind.
All the above may seem incredulous to parents, especially those with vaccine-injured children, as to why pediatricians and family physicians push vaccines so rabidly. Well, nothing explains the unconscionable reasoning and actions physicians take regarding mandating vaccines than the old adage:
"Follow the money"! And here's proof!
Blue Cross Blue Shield Pays Your Doctor A $40,000 Bonus For Fully Vaccinating 100 Patients Under The Age of 2Let's add to that one more obvious criterion-out of many-why vaccines are pushed as the best 'health' preventive measure ever invented. Vaccines fall under the purview of the U.S. military, which drives the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which owns numerous vaccine patents.
If your pediatrician recommends that your child under the age of 2 receive the flu vaccine-even though the flu vaccine has never been studied in very young children and evidence suggests that the flu vaccine actually weakens a person's immune system over the long term-ask yourself: Is my doctor more concerned with selling me vaccines to keep my child healthy or to send his child to private school? [CJF emphasis] Source
According to Sayer Ji of Green Med Info:
There are CDC patents applicable to vaccines for Flu, Rotavirus, Hepatitis A, HIV, Anthrax, Rabies, Dengue fever, West Nile virus, Group A Strep, Pneumococcal disease, Meningococcal disease, RSV, Gastroenteritis, Japanese encephalitis, SARS, Rift Valley Fever, and chlamydophila pneumoniae.Here's what every person needs to factor into the U.S. medical/health insurance system and its pervasive cult or religious-like belief regarding vaccines, which are nothing short of neurotoxic cocktails pumped into infants, toddlers, teens, adults and seniors:
There is a CDC patent for "Nucleic acid vaccines for prevention of flavivirus infection," which has applications in vaccines for Zika, West Nile virus, Dengue fever, tick-borne encephalitis virus, yellow fever, Palm Creek virus, and Parramatta River virus.
CDC also has several patents for administering various"shots" via aerosol delivery systems for vaccines.
There's a CDC patent on a process for vaccine quality control by "quantifying proteins in a complex preparation of uni- or multivalent commercial or research vaccine preparations."
There's a CDC patent on a method "for producing a model for evaluating the antiretroviral effects of drugs and vaccines." [4]
The average American pediatrician has 1546 patients, though some pediatricians see many more. The vast majority of those patients are very young, perhaps because children transition to a family physician or stop visiting the doctor at all as they grow up. As they table above explains, Blue Cross Blue Shield pays pediatricians $400 per fully vaccinated child. If your pediatrician has just 100 fully-vaccinated patients turning 2 this year, that's $40,000. Yes, Blue Cross Blue Shield pays your doctor a $40,000 bonus for fully vaccinating 100 patients under the age of 2. If your doctor manages to fully vaccinate 200 patients, that bonus jumps to $80,000. (Source: CongitiveTruths.com)Healthcare consumers, it's not about health; apparently it's about follow the money, even if it harms innocent children and adults! Please consider all the above as only one of the reasons why U.S. healthcare and health insurance cost so damn much.
References
[1] mercola.com
[2] tobacco.stanford.edu
[3] wikipedia.org
[4] greenmedinfo.com
