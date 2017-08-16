© Rhys Lench‏ / Twitter
Firefighters are battling a blaze after an "explosion" near Southend Airport on Wednesday. Thick black smoke could be seen billowing from an aircraft hangar at the Essex airport in southern England.


The fire brigade was called to the incident near the terminal at 10.42am local time.

Pictures show plumes of black smoke hanging over the airport.

According to reports, the fire is now under control and there was no aircraft inside the hangar.

A Southend Airport spokesperson said flights are still operating as normal.


"Essex Fire and Rescue is currently dealing with an incident at the Air Livery hangar on the north side of the airfield. London Southend Airport is still open and operating as normal," a fire service spokesperson said.