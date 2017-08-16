© Getty Images
Hope Hicks, a longtime aide to President Trump, will be named the new White House director of communications, according to a report Wednesday.

Hicks, 28, will fill the post left vacant after Anthony Scaramucci was fired by White House chief of staff John Kelly last month, the New York Times reported.

She is now the director of strategic communication and had been a spokeswoman for Trump during the presidential campaign. Before that she worked for the Trump Organization.

Scaramucci was ousted after he gave a profanity-laced interview with New Yorker magazine in which he attacked then-White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon.