"Flip-flops don't offer any arch or heel support, and you have to grip them with your toes to keep them on. Wearing them for too long or for the wrong activity can cause a lot of different problems."2

Flip-Flop Fascination: Versatility and Functionality, Not Durability

"Flip-flops are fine for short-term use, especially if they have at least some arch support and a cushioned sole. They're good to wear at the beach, around swimming pools, in showers and locker rooms at the gym, on short trips to the store."5

"They're likely covered in some nasty things, like Staphylococcus. This bacteria can irritate the skin on your foot or (in a worst-case scenario) lead to amputation. How severe exposure to Staphylococcus gets depends on whether you have open wounds - like micro-wounds from exfoliation during a recent pedicure or actual cuts - and your state of health when you pick up the bacteria."6

So What's the Problem With Wearing Flip-Flops?

Flip-Flop Studies and Surveys

"We found that when people walk in flip-flops, they alter their gait, which can result in problems and pain from the foot up into the hips and lower back. Variations like this at the foot can result in changes up the kinetic chain, which in this case can extend upward in the wearer's body."8

"Took shorter steps and ... their heels hit the ground with less vertical force than when the same walkers wore athletic shoes. When wearing flip-flops, the study participants did not bring their toes up as much during the leg's swing phase, resulting in a larger ankle angle and shorter stride length."9

Expert Advice and What to Look for in Flip-Flops

"Gently bend the flip-flop from end to end, ensuring that it bends at the ball of the foot - it should not fold in half - and make sure your foot doesn't hang off the edge of the flip-flop. The APMA added that all of your shoes - not just flip-flops - should be slightly bigger than your feet."

Is Going Barefoot Better?

"Emerging scientific research has revealed a surprisingly positive and overlooked environmental factor on health: direct physical contact with the vast supply of electrons on the surface of the Earth. Modern lifestyle separates humans from such contact. The research suggests that this disconnect may be a major contributor to physiological dysfunction and unwellness."11

More Advice on Flip-Flop Maintenance

"Look where you're going. Flip-flops offer little to no protection against broken glass, and other sidewalk debris. If you're not willing to give your feet a cover, then at least keep your eyes open and remain alert."16