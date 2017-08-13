Society's Child
Russia to resume training of female military pilots for the first time since 1991 after numerous applications
Sun, 13 Aug 2017 15:22 UTC
"There are so many young women who want to become military pilots. We receive hundreds of letters [from them]," Shoigu told journalists.
"Therefore, we decided that this year we'll recruit the first group of women to the Krasnodar Higher Military Aviation School," he added.
Fifteen female cadets will begin their training program to become military pilots on October 1, Shoigu said.
"There will not be many of them... but given the number of applications received to the Air Force, we can't ignore those requests," he said.
Shoigu, who was attending the celebrations of the Russian Air Force at Patriot Park outside Moscow on Saturday, expressed hope that the female graduates "will show off their skills at a similar event" in five years' time.
If the Krasnodar Higher Military Aviation School cadets fulfil the minister's expectations, they'll join a long lineage of female Russian pilots.
Lidia Zvereva became the first woman in the country to perform a solo flight and receive official papers as a pilot-aviator back in 1911, at the age of just 20.
Many an aviatrix followed Zvereva's footsteps in Imperial and Soviet Russia, with several becoming heroines during World War II against the Nazis.
Lidia Litvyak is regarded as the best high-performance female pilot in WWII.
Litvyak died in a dogfight in August 1943, and was posthumously decorated with the highest state honor - Hero of the Soviet Union.
Marina Raskova was the commander of an all-female bomber regiment, which instilled fear in the hearts of the Nazi invaders.
Raskova and her 'Night Witches' made 23,672 combat sorties and dropped hundreds of tons of explosives over the Nazis.
Another Soviet World War II heroine, Ukrainian-born Ekaterina Zelenko, is remembered as the only woman to perform an aerial ram.
The pilot was left to confront seven enemy aircraft and managed to destroy one of them. And when she ran out of ammo, Zelenko rammed another Messerschmitt with her own plane, killing the enemy and herself in the process.
Marina Popovich enlisted in the Air Force in peaceful times to become the only Soviet first class female test pilot in 1961.
Popovich broke the sound barrier in the cockpit of a MiG-21 fighter jet, repeating the feat of American pilot Jacqueline Cochran.
Svetlana Protasova managed to achieve an audience with the chief of the Russian Air Force, persuading him that she was good enough to fly supersonic military jets.
Svetlana Kapanina continues the glorious traditions of Russian aviatrixes as she defends the country's honor in air sports.
