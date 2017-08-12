© PA



A man has been jailed for at least 20 years for the murder of his brother and attempted murder of his brother's girlfriend by setting fire to them on New Year's Day.Blair Logan, 27, poured petrol on his younger brother Cameron, 23, while he slept next to girlfriend Rebecca Williams at their family home in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire.Ms Williams was rescued from the fire and treated in hospital, while Logan's parents were treated for smoke inhalation.Logan, 27, pleaded guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder last month after admitting to pouring petrol 'with the intention of maiming or crippling' Cameron, but claimed he did not mean to kill him.The attack was said to be in retaliation for a recent incident at the house when his brother had punched him.A computer seized from Logan's bedroom showed that from October 2016 he had carried out internet searches on burns victims.Sentencing him at the High Court in Edinburgh today, Judge Lady Scott said Cameron had died a 'horrible death' and that Logan 'acted with wicked recklessness'.The 27-year-old, who was a Tesco store assistant, admitted killing his brother during a police interview on January 13.He told officers: 'It was not my intent to kill him but I did do it.'When charged with the attempted murder of Ms Williams, he said:'"I thought she was out of the room', and added: 'I did not wish to murder my parents.'Logan had also admitted endangering the lives of his parents David and Catherine in the blaze, in which the family dog Gomez was also killed.