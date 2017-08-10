© Bazuki Muhammad / Reuters 41



Construction of a new railway linking Malaysia's east and west has begun as part of China's ambitious New Silk Road project. At an estimated cost of $13 billion, it'sThe planned 688 kilometers East Coast Rail Link will connect the South China Sea at the Thai border in the east with the strategic shipping routes of the Straits of Malacca in the west. China has claimed many parts of the South China Sea."The China government has attached great importance to China-Malaysia relations and has always considered Malaysia a dear neighbor and trustworthy partner who is committed to seekingin the country," Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong said at the ceremony on Wednesday.The China Communications Construction Company will build the railway. It will run passenger trains at a maximum speed of 160 kph and goods trains at a maximum speed of 80 kph. The line is due to be completed in 2024.China is building a new transport corridor to Europe as part of the Belt and Road Initiative (also known as the New Silk Road). The strategy underlines Beijing's push to play a larger role in global economic affairs.Under the vast project,, according to the consultancy McKinsey.