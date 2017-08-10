Costa Rican volcanoes Poas and Turrialba started their Wednesday morning with significant eruptions of ashes, gases and aerosol, said reports made by the Costa Rican National Seismologic and Volcanologic Observatory (OVSICON).Between the 01:00 and the 06:00 hours local time, Poas presented exhalations with the presence of ashes, which is still maintained up to now.The column still does not go over the 400 meters over the top of the crater, located in the province of Alajuela, 45 kilometers northwest from San Jose.The column of ashes is produced one day after the eruption of gases, for several hours.For its part, Turrialba presented two new eruptions (06:15 and 08:20 local time) with passive emissions of ashes, maintained up to now, with a column not over 300 meters over the top of its crater.This volcano is located in Cartago, 60 kilometers east from San Jose. Its eruptions and the eruptions of Poas, mainly affect the Central Valley of Costa Rica, where 60 percent of the 4.8 of Costa Rican inhabitants, are now living.Arenal, Irazu, Poas, Rincon de la Vieja and Turrialba are the five most active of the 150 existing volcanoes in Costa Rica.