Puppet Masters
Coincidence? Military industrial complex hit highest stock prices ever as US hypes N. Korea war
Claire Bernish
Free Thought Project
Wed, 09 Aug 2017 12:47 UTC
annihilate one another might not necessarily prove war between the U.S., North Korea, and their allies is nigh, but the monumental increase in stocks of weapons and defense manufacturers - the economic fingerprints a preparation for a colossal military endeavor - just might.
