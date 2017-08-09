Lightning during a flurry of storms killed three people and seriously injured two others in Bulgaria, TV Evropa reported on Wednesday.Though the incident was not earlier reported, the injured, man and woman are being treated for burns.At the start of the week thunderstorms swept across Bulgaria, which has been enduring a severe heatwave lingering over the Balkans.Storms brought only a brief respite from the heat, as the temperature in Sofia rose to 28 degrees already a red weather alert is to remain in place at least until the end of Thursday.Source: News Agency of Nigeria