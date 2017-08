© Ivan Bagic



Whilst heatwave 'Lucifer' has seen a number of air temperature records broken in Croatia over the past few days, record-high sea temperatures have also been set on Saturday.With air temperatures hovering around 40°C for much of the country, there was not much cooling down going on by jumping into the Adriatic Sea.According to data from the Croatian Meteorological and Hydrological Service , on Saturdayset on 21 July 2015 on the island of Rab of 29.5°C.In Dubrovnik today the sea temperature peaked at 27.2°C, whilst it was 28°C in Split, Krk, Rab, and Pula. In Zadar, it was 26°C, whilst Hvar's sea temperature was 27°C on Saturday afternoon.You can check out the previous highest 11 recorded Adriatic Sea temperatures in Croatia here