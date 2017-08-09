© Ivan Bagic
Mljet, Croatia
Whilst heatwave 'Lucifer' has seen a number of air temperature records broken in Croatia over the past few days, record-high sea temperatures have also been set on Saturday.

With air temperatures hovering around 40°C for much of the country, there was not much cooling down going on by jumping into the Adriatic Sea.

According to data from the Croatian Meteorological and Hydrological Service, on Saturday the sea temperature on the southern Dalmatian island of Mljet measured 29.9°C at 5 pm, breaking the current record set on 21 July 2015 on the island of Rab of 29.5°C.

In Dubrovnik today the sea temperature peaked at 27.2°C, whilst it was 28°C in Split, Krk, Rab, and Pula. In Zadar, it was 26°C, whilst Hvar's sea temperature was 27°C on Saturday afternoon.

