Israel has taken on a very proactive role in Syria, working to establish an Israel-friendly zone in Quneitra, akin to its strategy in southern Lebanon during the Lebanese civil war.What began as tentative contacts with opposition factions and residents across the fence in 2012 has turned intoaccording to an investigation by Syria Deeply, which interviewed residents, Syrian intelligence officials and opposition members for this story.The effort is intended to prevent the Syrian government and its allies, specifically Lebanese Hezbollah and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, from maintaining a foothold along the Israeli fence.In 2016, the Israeli army set up a liaison unit to better coordinate with Syrian residents, which now includes facilitating cross-border travel for residents into Israel, regular deliveries of food, clothing, construction equipment and educational materials, airstrikes on pro-government positions and the establishment of an Israeli-backed opposition faction in rebel-held southern Syria.It is now a near-daily occurrence to see Israeli-run buses coming in and out of southern Syria, transporting residents from the opposition-controlled province of Quneitra into Israel. Most are coming in for medical treatment, generally given at Ziv Hospital in Safad, Western Galilee Hospital in Nahariya or Rambam Health Care in Haifa. Some patients stay a few days, a month or up to a year and a half , during which time they are given the opportunity to learn Hebrew and adapt to their new surroundings.According to the most recent UNDOF report , there has been "a significant increase in interaction" between the Israeli army and those within opposition-controlled areas along the fence, and "personnel and supplies were observed to have been transferred in both directions."A Syrian man who goes by the name of Abu Nidal coordinates with Israeli forces and "facilitates the transportation of residents to the border area, [where they are] then picked up by the Israeli army and taken into Israel," Abu Ahmad, a member of a local opposition civil administrative council inside Quneitra City, told Syria Deeply.A Syrian government intelligence source, speaking to Syria Deeply on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation, claimed Abu Nidal's real name is Ahmad al Safouri and that he is originally from Nafha village in the Golan and now based in Maalqah - an opposition-controlled village meters away from the demarcation line. He added that Abu Nidal "uses two crossings into Israel, one at Maalqah and one in the Mari'e Valley."Abu Nidal apparently belongs to no faction, and runs a network of "several, at least 20, representatives that operate and coordinate bringing out Syrians and bringing in material at these crossings," Abu Ahmad said.Israeli civil society organizations, such as Amaliah , Israeli Flying Aid Organization and Shevet Achim, also coordinate through the Israeli army's liaison unit to reach residents and local opposition councils in roughly 35 villages between them, providing education services and trucking in medical aid, food and clothing.a commander with the Jordan-backed Southern Front, who also has a presence in the area, told Syria Deeply on condition of anonymity.The organization's founder, Moti Kahana , is also spearheading Israel's decision to adopt 100 Syrian children - a proposal interior minister Aryeh Deri approved in January - providing them with foster homes, residency and eventually citizenship in Israel.Over the past year, it has funded and supported(Liwa Forsan al Joulan), led by local Syrian fighters Abu Suhaib al Joulani, opposition sources in the area told Syria Deeply. The group operates in Jabata Khashab, a Quneitra town in the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) zone. A member of the Golan Knights confirmed to Syria Deeply that the group is present in Jabata Khashab and led by Abu Suhaib, but refused to answer additional questions on the factions.Syrian government security officials identified Abu Suhaib as Ahmad al Khatib, originally from Masharah in Quneitra, and said the group consists of around 1,000 fighters. However, a high-level Southern Front source put the number at between 300 and 400 local fighters. According to the source,"There's nothing we can do about them, they are from the local population," the source added. "We've been having our own problems in the area, and so we cannot clash with them."On the political front,who claim to fall under the umbrella of the Free Syrian Army, such as Issam Zeitoun and Kamal Labwani - both of whom regularly visit Israel . It has also been promoting the National Salvation Front leader Fahad al Masri, who has publicly called for Israeli intervention in Syria, as an example of a Syrian opposition figure willing to work with Tel Aviv.in which Egypt's Gamal Abdel Nasser brokered a deal between Lebanese army commander Emile Bustani and Palestinian Liberation Organization leader Yasser Arafat, establishing official guidelines for Palestinian groups operating in south Lebanon, and permitting them to launch attacks against Israel.Israel easily filled the vacuum in the area, where the population's many and diverse sects had recently been abandoned by the government in terms of security and financial stability."Israel worked on establishing an Israeli-friendly network, both military and civilian, inside southern Lebanon," Abu Abdullah, one resident of southern Lebanon, who grew up under the Israeli occupation, told Syria Deeply, adding that"They started off by sending humanitarian and medical aid through the border crossing at Fatima's Gate and ended with sending arms and setting up their own militia," he said. It was not unusual for Lebanese residents to seek free medical treatment and work opportunities in Israel, where the situation was considered more stable.In 1975, Israel established, trained and funded the Free Lebanon Army, which later rebranded as the South Lebanon Army under the leadership of former Lebanese army commander Antoine Lahd in 1980.Today, a number of factions operate in areas of Quneitra along the demarcation fence, including hyper-local groups, the Jordan- and U.S.-backed Southern Front opposition coalition, the al-Qaida-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and ISIS, many of which have clashed over the years. These clashes, along with government attacks and the arrival of IDPs from surrounding areas, further destabilized the area's lack of governance and economy. The situation worsened in 2016 when Jordan effectively closed its border, preventing anyone from leaving to receive medical treatment or cross-border aid deliveries.Drawing from its experience in Lebanon, Israel's strategy for control does not involve boots on the ground - but fills the gaps in basic services ensuring the population remains dependent and friendly toward its presence.As Abu Ahmad pointed out, "We have no field hospitals that can deal with serious wounds, and the Jordanians are not giving us any help at all; can you blame a parent if their child is suffering and someone is offering them treatment in Israel?"Syrian government sources have longin southern Syria, providing them with logistical aid and intelligence, and supporting their ground advances by striking pro-government positions in Quneitra."When the militants could not advance, the Israeli army attacked Syrian army positions in the area using the pretext of a mortar landing in the occupied Golan," said one Syrian government military source. "This has happened on several occasions in the past , such as during the clashes around Khan Arnabeh last year and the battle of Tel Shaar in 2015."When it suits Israel, they refer back to the 1974 Agreement [which saw the withdrawal of Israeli troops to the 1967 armistice line and established the UNDOF buffer zone on the Syrian side] using this as a reason to hit at the Syrian army," said the source, adding that the Syrian army has no presence in the demilitarized zone. "Yet they don't seem to have an issue with the presence of heavy weapons and tanks belonging to the militants in the same area."For Israel, establishing a buffer zone in southern Syria not only creates distance between its border and pro-government forces - particularly those backed by Iran - it also cements Tel Aviv's control over the occupied Golan Heights, an area of Syrian land that the Israeli army captured in 1967.To secure its grip, Israel also launched several infrastructure projects in the area (including the expansion of settlements in the Golan), invested public money to boost the local economy, and encouraged local residents to accept Israeli nationality.Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spent the past three years lobbying world leaders, specifically those involved in Syria, to recognize that "after 50 years, the time has come for the international community to finally recognize that the Golan Heights will remain under Israel's sovereignty permanently."Israel's strategy of increasing its influence - whether it be that of an Israeli-friendly society or via arms - on the Syrian side of the separation fence will impact future negotiations.