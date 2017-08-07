Lightning is to blame for 19 fires that started across the province in a 24-hour time period on Saturday, the province said.All of these fires are north of Winnipeg, with most originating in the northwest part of the province.As of yesterday, the province said there were 85 active forest fires, with four still burning out of control.and the other 87 caused by humans, as of Saturday.The province is advising people to use extra caution when partaking in any outdoor activities in forested areas.