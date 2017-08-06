© Ken Rodgers



Fire crews kept busy

All weather warnings have ended in Edmonton, but not before storms wreaked various forms of havoc on the city and surrounding area on Saturday.Early Saturday afternoon, a severe thunderstorm warning, including the potential for funnel clouds, was issued for Edmonton and the surrounding cities of Sherwood Park and St. Albert.Funnel clouds were seen in the area, and Edmonton was hit with large amounts of hail in various parts of the city. Other parts flooded."[Edmonton] is experiencing heavy rains that have resulted in some flooding at intersections in neighbourhoods in the south and east part of the city," a news release from the City of Edmonton said Saturday. The release said there was also flooding at the intersection of Whitemud Drive and 99 Street.While the city was pelted with severe weather, fire crews were busy responding to fire calls — despite the rain. Crews were called to an apartment building off Rutherford Road at around 3:30 p.m. after reports of a fire caused by a lightning strike.They arrived to flames coming from the roof. The conditions made fighting the fire difficult, as they could not access the blaze from the inside and were unable to set up a ladder due to active lightning.Crews did eventually get to the fire, however, and declared it out at around 4:30 p.m. Residents were allowed back into the building.Robert Bend of Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said there were a lot of calls going out at the time of the storm — but he crews were prepared for it."We just expect an increase in activity, so we take it as it comes," he said.