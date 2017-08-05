Earth Changes
Philippines: 5.8 earthquake strikes Mindanao
RT
Sat, 05 Aug 2017 07:58 UTC
The quake, measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale according to the USGS' preliminary information, struck at a depth of 74.4 km several kilometers east of the city of General Santos, which has a population of over 600,000.
The earth tremors were reported at 8:30am (0030 GMT), the USGS said.
According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the quake was widely felt across the surrounding region.
"Strong swaying east-west for ~2 seconds," a witness from Santa Maria located 53 km NE from epicenter told the French based agency. "Then weaker and diminishing for maybe 6 seconds. Felt as if someone were pushing the house from the side."
"Felt it here in Bansalan. Twice & quick," a witness who felt the earthquake 74 km North from the epicenter told EMSC.
Geoscience Australia estimates the earthquake could have been felt by people residing within a 376 km radius. The jolts could also have caused damage up to 30 km away.
