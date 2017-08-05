© AP Photo/

A powerful 5.8 magnitude earthquake has struck the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, the US Geological Survey reports.The earth tremors were reported at 8:30am (0030 GMT), the USGS said."Strong swaying east-west for ~2 seconds," a witness from Santa Maria located 53 km NE from epicenter told the French based agency. "Then weaker and diminishing for maybe 6 seconds. Felt as if someone were pushing the house from the side.""Felt it here in Bansalan. Twice & quick," a witness who felt the earthquake 74 km North from the epicenter told EMSC.Geoscience Australia estimates the earthquake could have been felt by people residing within a 376 km radius. The jolts could also have caused damage up to 30 km away.