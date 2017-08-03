Puppet Masters
Killary's secret stash: Judicial Watch releases new batch of Huma Abedin emails not turned over to State Dept.
Todd Shepherd
Washington Examiner
Wed, 02 Aug 2017 18:58 UTC
Washington Examiner
Wed, 02 Aug 2017 18:58 UTC
New emails from former Hillary Clinton adviser Huma Abedin, released by Judicial Watch, show more examples of Abedin using a non-secure account and server to transmit classified information.
According to a statement released by Judicial Watch, the new release shows there were a total of 530 emails that were not a part of the batch Hillary Clinton turned over to the State Department that she claimed represented all her emails from the Clinton.com account maintained by an unsecure, private server.
A number of the emails released today by Judicial Watch show emails that were or have been marked classified that were forwarded to Abedin's account.
The watchdog group also said several emails in the newly released batch show Clinton using her official position as secretary of state to trade favors and to provide influence to donors to the Clinton campaign and donors to the Clinton Foundation.
For example, emails from April 2009 show a Puerto Rican TV executive named Miguel Lausell making a request that started with Clinton Foundation executive Doug Band, but was then moved over to Abedin. Lausell was pushing for his preferred candidate to become U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic, and was reportedly a donor to both the Clinton presidential center and the Clinton Global Initiative.
"Pay to play, classified information mishandling, influence peddling, cover ups - these new emails show why the criminal investigation into Hillary Clinton's conduct must be resumed," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a press release. "The Trump Justice Department and FBI need to reassure the American people they have finally stopped providing political protection to Hillary Clinton."
While Judicial Watch has aggressively pursued emails from Hillary Clinton through Freedom of Information Act requests and lawsuits for years now, the organization still believes it hasn't had much help from the new Justice Department now that it is under President Trump's command.
In March, Trump's State Department refused to change legal tactics that would have allowed the department to look for additional Clinton emails.
"What's surprising is the Trump administration is continuing the Obama administration's legal strategy to obstruct and defend Hillary Clinton's email practices," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said at the time.
Just over a week ago, however, President Trump tweeted about his attorney general and the Clinton email scandal.
"Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers!" the president wrote.
According to a statement released by Judicial Watch, the new release shows there were a total of 530 emails that were not a part of the batch Hillary Clinton turned over to the State Department that she claimed represented all her emails from the Clinton.com account maintained by an unsecure, private server.
A number of the emails released today by Judicial Watch show emails that were or have been marked classified that were forwarded to Abedin's account.
The watchdog group also said several emails in the newly released batch show Clinton using her official position as secretary of state to trade favors and to provide influence to donors to the Clinton campaign and donors to the Clinton Foundation.
For example, emails from April 2009 show a Puerto Rican TV executive named Miguel Lausell making a request that started with Clinton Foundation executive Doug Band, but was then moved over to Abedin. Lausell was pushing for his preferred candidate to become U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic, and was reportedly a donor to both the Clinton presidential center and the Clinton Global Initiative.
"Pay to play, classified information mishandling, influence peddling, cover ups - these new emails show why the criminal investigation into Hillary Clinton's conduct must be resumed," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a press release. "The Trump Justice Department and FBI need to reassure the American people they have finally stopped providing political protection to Hillary Clinton."
While Judicial Watch has aggressively pursued emails from Hillary Clinton through Freedom of Information Act requests and lawsuits for years now, the organization still believes it hasn't had much help from the new Justice Department now that it is under President Trump's command.
In March, Trump's State Department refused to change legal tactics that would have allowed the department to look for additional Clinton emails.
"What's surprising is the Trump administration is continuing the Obama administration's legal strategy to obstruct and defend Hillary Clinton's email practices," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said at the time.
Just over a week ago, however, President Trump tweeted about his attorney general and the Clinton email scandal.
"Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers!" the president wrote.
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Killary's secret stash: Judicial Watch releases new batch of Huma Abedin emails not turned over to State Dept.New emails from former Hillary Clinton adviser Huma Abedin, released by Judicial Watch, show more examples of Abedin using a non-secure account and server to transmit classified information....