'Superior' designer babies born into the upper class with genetically modified physical appearances and intelligence could be just years away, a British geneticist has warned, after scientists announced they had used gene editing to repair a mutation in human embryos.Although the scientists only edited out mutations that could cause diseases, it modified the nuclear DNA that sits right at the heart of the cell, which also influences personal characteristics such as intelligence, height, facial appearance and eye color."I think that in a world in which some people are regarded as genetically superior to others because they have been genetically enhanced is a radically more unequal and oppressive world than what we have now," King says."I don't think it's unrealistic that once you've had a few generations of an elite being genetically enhanced and the rest of us not being, then people in the elite will not have any real interest in having children with members of the rest of the population."King added that the first attempts at designer babies will be "much sooner" than we think. He is calling on governments and international organizations to pass an immediate global ban on creating cloned or genetically modified babies "before it is too late.""Unfortunately, we live in a world in which scientists, if they don't like the laws in one country, can go to another country," he says.It is illegal in the UK to edit human embryos for anything other than research that is appropriately justified and supported by rigorous scientific and ethical review.Earlier this year, Newcastle University was given the green light to carry out a controversial IVF technique using the DNA of two mothers to make "three-parent babies." Mitochondrial replacement therapy (MRT) will be tested on women who are in danger of passing on devastating and fatal genetic disorders to their children.