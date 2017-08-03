© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

This is a culmination of years of research putting together a timeline for the Eddy grand solar minimum intensification based on planetary geometry, overlapping of cooling cycles on 51, 2016, 3740 year cycles, primer field on the Sun, magnetic field changes on Earth and solar system, ancient societies, and maps from 5000BC societies. As it looks the first major food price rises will happen at the end of 2018, then by 2022 it really intensifies. I go year by year from 2018-2025 so you have a clear picture of where, when and how intense the changes will be.