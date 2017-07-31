With a second typhoon passing over Taiwan in two days we need to jump back to 1967 to find the same occurrence. This gives us a 50 cycle that is repeating in the Western Pacific climate system. We know that we are also repeating a 206 year grand solar minimum cycle which gives us two overlapping cycles. Now the question is what strength is the 206 year cycle and its multiples and where do we stand on the timeline.Just using the 50 year cycle we can see possible floods in Japan, blizzards in Chicago, record cold Siberia, drought in the Middle East, now add the effects of the grand solar minimum. Its all about the repeat cycle of double typhoons. Dont forget the Earth spot connection, as the typhoons rolled over Taiwan earthquakes were triggered.