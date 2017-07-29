A second serious shark attack has taken place on the remote British island of Ascension.Kawika Matsu, a surfer who grew up in Hawaii, was attacked when he fell from his paddle board, 30 metres from the shore. Despite severe injuries, he was able to climb back on to the board to wait for rescue.The attack happened on Tuesday in English Bay, where a British woman was badly bitten in April as her distraught children watched from the shore. Frankie Gonsalves was saved when her husband punched the shark and two St Helenian men swam out to pull her ashore., apparently in search of fish.Mr Matsu, 37, was pulled from the water by the island rescue service. He was due to be flown to Florida on Thursday.His older brother, Kai, said he worked as an air conditioning engineer on Ascension. "His contract was done. He was supposed to leave a few days before the attack but stayed a little longer."My brother was a strong swimmer. We grew up in Hawaii and are watermen - second generation surfers and very comfortable in the water. He was well aware of the amount of sharks there."He said he was "amazed at the support and love from around the world."Daniel Schempp, commander of the US Air Force unit on Ascension, set up an appeal fund for Mr Matsu, who he said was "like the water god... he seems invincible in the sea." It was close to reaching its $5,000 (£3,800) target within 24 hours.Major Schempp said: "He sustained critical bite wounds to his torso and is lucky to be alive, only kept so by the heroics of the small US and UK medical teams on island, and because of the donated blood supplies of volunteers."The island government warned swimmers to be careful after the April attack, but now says: "Entering the sea on Ascension must be avoided until further notice."The attack is a further blow to Ascension's 800-strong community following the partial closure of its military runway in April. Tourists may be put off visiting when UK flights resume.Frankie Gonsalves suffered injuries to her foot but has largely recovered. She is shortly to return to her child safeguarding job on St Helena.