© nh1.com
Residents of Temple, Greenville and New Ipswich say they heard and felt a loud explosion Wednesday night around 9 p.m., according to interviews and messages on social media.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's office confirmed officers were dispatched to Greenbriar Road in New Ipswich at 9:01 p.m., but they said "nothing was found." It is not known what caused the explosion.

Samanta Febonio posted a comment on Facebook that read, "What in God's name is that explosion? I'm terrified."

In a message to the Ledger-Transcript, Febonio said she lives on Main Street. She said she heard a loud blast and felt a boom that shook her entire house a few minutes before 9 p.m. She said she didn't see a flash of light.

"I literally thought a nuke had dropped in the distance and my whole upper body went numb while I sat there waiting to die," Febonio said. "It was so loud."

Febonio said when she was young she heard a lightning bolt that went down a tree and hit a rock that was similar in sound to the explosion on Wednesday night. Febonio said she has lived in town since January and has noticed that there are constant fireworks and loud noises going off. But, she said, this one was different.

"I've never heard anything like this before," she said.

Amanda Grenier, who lives on Manley Road off of Main Street in New Ipswich, was catching up on work on her laptop when she felt the explosion.

"I thought it sounded like a major car accident or someone literally hitting into my house with a car," said Grenier. "It was shockingly loud, and shook the whole building."

Residents in Temple and Greenville also shared their experiences with the explosion on Facebook late Wednesday.

No data on the explosion is included on the United States Geological Survey website, which keeps real-time data of earthquakes.

Public affairs officers with the Air National Guard in Vermont, Massachusetts and New Hampshire said there weren't any scheduled training flights at 9 p.m.