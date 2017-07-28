Residents of Temple, Greenville and New Ipswich say they heard and felt a loud explosion Wednesday night around 9 p.m., according to interviews and messages on social media.Hillsborough County Sheriff's office confirmed officers were dispatched to Greenbriar Road in New Ipswich at 9:01 p.m., but they said "nothing was found." It is not known what caused the explosion.Samanta Febonio posted a comment on Facebook that read, "What in God's name is that explosion? I'm terrified."Febonio said when she was young she heard a lightning bolt that went down a tree and hit a rock that was similar in sound to the explosion on Wednesday night. Febonio said she has lived in town since January and has noticed that there are constant fireworks and loud noises going off. But, she said, this one was different."I've never heard anything like this before," she said.Amanda Grenier, who lives on Manley Road off of Main Street in New Ipswich, was catching up on work on her laptop when she felt the explosion.No data on the explosion is included on the United States Geological Survey website, which keeps real-time data of earthquakes.Public affairs officers with the Air National Guard in Vermont, Massachusetts and New Hampshire said there weren't any scheduled training flights at 9 p.m.