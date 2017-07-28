© AFP/Getty Images



Firefighters, who have now been battling the flames for four days in France, said that while they were getting the inferno under control, new blazes keep breaking out.The situation is also said to be improving slightly in central Portugal, where fires raged across large areas of tinder-dry forest on Wednesday.ButThey focused their efforts on the biggest blaze, which was in Serta, in the Castelo Branco region.after fast-moving flames licked at its outskirts.However, brave firefighters said the situation was under control less than 24 hours later.Patricia Gaspar, spokeswoman for the civil protection authorities, said: 'The weather is still against us and we remain alert even in the areas where the fires have been brought under control.'In the French village of Bormes-les-Mimosas, near beaches popular with tourists on the Cote d'Azur,overnight Tuesday were largely extinguished.'The fire is not completely under control but we are winning the fight,' said Lieutenant-Colonel Michael Bernier, the civil security officer leading the emergency effort in the village.'Things are going in the right direction but.'French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe visited an emergency shelter in Bormes-les-Mimosas on Wednesday, and paid tribute to the bravery of the firefighters who have been relentlessly tackling the blaze.in efforts to put out the flames, backed up by 19 planes that have made more than 500 drops of water on the burning trees and bushes.'It is an extremely intense use of both material and human resources,' Philippe said.Italy has also responded to France's pleas for help by sending a water-bombing plane. It got to work on Thursday.Of those tourists forced to flee,Miguel Goncalves, a 30-year-old Portuguese tourist who spent the night on the beach, said: 'We had not planned for this, but it is not too serious. The most important thing is not to be in danger.'In the neighbouring Bouches-du-Rhone region, three major fires were also under control or being dampened down on Thursday, firefighters told AFP.Authorities remained on high alert, fearing that new blazes could start in the hot, dry conditions, fanned by the strong Mistral wind.one firefighter said.The population of the Cote d'Azur swells massively in July and August as millions of tourists flood in.But this summer the area is experiencing particularly hot and dry weather.The scorching heat has combined with a drop-off in farming in the area since the 1970s, which allowed forests and wild areas of bush to proliferate, and an increase in the number of homes, roads and powerlines, to make the region especially fire-prone.Authorities are also investigating whether some of the blazes were started deliberately.