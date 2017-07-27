Science & Technology
Iran successfully tests Phoenix space rocket meant to deliver small satellites into orbit - Update: US complains
RT
Thu, 27 Jul 2017 17:32 UTC
"The Imam Khomeini Space Centre was officially opened with the successful test of the Simorgh (Phoenix) space launch vehicle," state television said. "The Simorgh can place a satellite weighing up to 250kg (550lbs) in an orbit of 500km (310 miles)." State television showed footage of the launch from the site decorated with pictures of the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and his successor as Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. "The Imam Khomeini Space Centre ... is a large complex that includes all stages of the preparation, launch, control and guidance of satellites," state television added.
The launch didn't come as a surprise. Fox News on Wednesday cited US officials as saying that Iran was preparing to test-fire its new space rocket. The launch is not believed to be the maiden flight for Simorgh. The rocket was first tested in April 2016, Russian and US officials reported at the time. The test last year apparently ended in failure, since Iran never officially announced it.
The Iranian space program is viewed with concern by some observers. While Simorgh is designated as a satellite launch vehicle, the technology is close to what is used by missiles carrying military payloads, so critics of Iran say it is merely trying to obtain longer-range ballistic missiles, potentially capable of delivering a nuclear warhead. Iran denies it has any intention of creating a nuclear weapon, and says it is in compliance with the terms of an international deal which put restrictions on its nuclear program to ensure that it remains civilian.
Comment: In August of 2008 Iran successfully launched a carrier rocket Safir (Messenger), capable of putting lightweight satellites into low-earth orbit.
See also: US State Department: Iran's Satellite Launch Violates UN Resolution
The United States considers Iran's launch of a satellite to space with a long-range rocket to be a provocative act that violates a UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR), US Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a briefing on Thursday.
"We would consider that a violation of the UNSCR 2231," Nauert told reporters. "We consider that to be continued ballistic missile development. We also remain very concerned about Iran's support for terrorism. We consider this to be a provocative action."
Statesmen may plan and speculate for liberty, but it is religion and morality alone which can establish the principles upon which freedom can securely stand. The only foundation of a free constitution is pure virtue, and if this cannot be inspired into our people in a greater measure than they have it now, they may change their rulers and the forms of government, but they will not obtain a lasting liberty. They will only exchange tyrants and tyrannies.
