Summer thunderstorms rumbled through southern Manitoba overnight,But in most places, the storm system didn't leave much rain. It was more about the bombast — a show of lightning and thunder, Environment Canada reports."I don't think there was any flooding-type rain out of this system," said Environment Canada meteorologist Dave Baggaley."The most serious event was the hail."The storms were all part of the same weather system, which began in the southwest corner of the province Monday evening and rolled out the southeast corner just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.The most rain that fell was 17.3 millimetres in Cypress River but the majority of communities in the path of the system had 5-15 mm. Winnipeg was at the low end of that."It kind of petered out in Winnipeg then blew up again" just east and south of the city, said Baggaley.The most intense part of the system appeared to hit southwest Manitoba."There were some very serious thunderstorms down in the southwest corner," Baggaley said.