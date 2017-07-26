A lightning map from Blitzortung shows lightning strikes around the west from Sunday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.
As hundreds of lightning bolts strike the region, CAL FIRE is staffing its lookout towers and sending planes into the air to scour the region for plumes of smoke signaling fires.

"We're out there scanning the area and any smokes that develop we have our resources that can address it," says Cal Fire spokesperson Scott McLean.

From Monday morning through Tuesday morning, 79 fires were counted in Lassen, Modoc and Siskyou counties by CAL FIRE and the U.S. Forest Service, and lightning was likely the cause of most of them, says McLean.

While the conditions are extreme, it could be a lot worse. "This a combination of dry and wet lightning so we have some moisture follow through," McLean says. "In 2008, there were a lot more fires started by lightning."

In 2008, thousands of lightning strikes resulted in 191,294 acres burning.

The lightning activity started in Northern California on Sunday night and is forecast to continue through Tuesday, tapering down on Wednesday.

The thunderstorms and lightning are a result of an upper-low circulation system hanging off the coast of Northern California, says Marvin Boyd, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Reno.

"This is almost a textbook lightning case," Boyd says. "High pressure near the Four Corners region, low pressure coming down into Northern California and then the moisture streaming up between those two features."

Boyd adds: "This is something we usually see once or twice a season where we have the monsoon and moisture push. We have a little more energy with this upper-low and it's just sort of hanging out and bringing enough energy to kick off storms."