Firefighters in Williamson County were kept extraordinarily busy Monday as at least four houses caught fire when storms rolled through the area.Crews were called to a Cedar Park home after lightning struck on Paden Circle, near Colonial Parkway and Vista Ridge Boulevard. At 3:16 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for southwest Williamson County and northwest Travis County, as frequent lightning and heavy rain headed south.Three other house fires in Leander, involving heavy damage, are possibly lightning related: a house fire in the 400 block of Monahans Drive, 2000 block of Lookout Range Drive and 3500 block of Goodnight Trail.In the Cedar Park fire, a woman and her 7-year-old grandson were inside at the time of the fire, and were able to escape. No one was injured in the incidents crews responded to Monday.Keef Howerton, who lives across the street, says he hopes things like this wouldn't happen, but wants people to be prepared. "Take precautions and pay attention when something like that goes on so that you can [have] the right reaction."A 2-story house also caught on fire in northeast Austin Monday evening. The home on Donovan Circle, near East Yager Lane and Tech Ridge Boulevard, suffered significant damage. Authorities determined that fire was due to unattended cooking.On Sunday afternoon, a house in northwest Austin was hit by lightning, causing a fire in the attic. The fire was put out in less than 20 minutes.