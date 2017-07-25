© Obsidian DeLeau



Lightning and heavy rains hit close to home over the weekend, with the Flagstaff Fire Department responding to three lightning-caused residential fires and the Coconino County Sheriff's Office conducting a number of weather-related search and rescue operations.The fire department was also put on standby after heavy winds caused a number of live power lines to go down in Mountain Dell near the south side of Highway 89A. Firefighters were forced to watch the lines due to a high number of service calls for Arizona Public Service.Coconino County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Teams responded to two calls for assistance over the stormy weekend.On Sunday search and rescue teams located an injured fisherman in Forest Lakes at the bottom of Chevelon Canyon near Telephone Ridge.The 48-year-old man sustained an ankle injury rendering him unable to hike out on his own. He was found after he activated his personal locator beacon; however, the search was still difficult due to heavy thunderstorms.The man built a makeshift shelter as rescue teams were forced to wait until the storm passed to complete the rescue.He was later rescued via helicopter.Search and rescue teams also responded to a flash flood incident on Sunday in Oak Creek Canyon after a group of hikers was separated from their car by the rushing water.However, a rescue was not necessary as the flood passed quickly and the hikers were able to find high ground to wait out the flood.