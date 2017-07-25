Authorities in northern Italy issued a capture order on Monday for a wild bear that attacked a man on the weekend, amid protests from environmentalists and concerns about human and wildlife conflict in the region.The president of the Trento province, Ugo Rossi, adopted a decree for the "monitoring, identification and removal" of the animal, meaning that it should be sedated, subjected to DNA testing, and moved to a safe area.Trento is an Alpine town just south of the German-speaking Italian province of South Tyrol. Its park rangers were authorized to kill the bear only if their lives were put in "serious and grave danger" during operations.The order was issued after Angelo Metlicovez was attacked late on Saturday while walking in wooded areas near lakes Lamar and Terlago. The 69-year-old plumber suffered non-lethal leg and arm injuries.the man was quoted as saying from hospital by the La Stampa newspaper.Bears are an endangered species, and the woods near Trento have been repopulated with the wild animals as part of an EU-funded programme. As a result, their encounters with humans have become more common - with dire consequences for both man and beast.while a bear blamed for one of the attacks, 18-year-old female Danica, accidentally died while being sedated. Mindful of that precedent, animal lobby groups urged authorities not to overreact.Before hunting down the bear, "we need to understand better what happened," World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Italy said in a statement, suggesting that the victim of the attack, or his dog, may have "unwittingly" provoked the bear.According to WWF, speaking loudly when walking in the woods is usually enough to scare bears away. The animals may attack if humans come too close, with female bears acting in defence of their cubs more likely to be aggressive.Another group, the Hunting Abolition League (LAC), said it would legally challenge the capture order. Its local representative, Caterina Rosa Marino, said that "bears are not the problem, [the problem is] the lack of information" on how to deal with them.But renowned mountain climber Reinhold Messner, who hails from nearby South Tyrol, said there was a balance to be struck between promoting wildlife conservation in Italy's mountain areas and ensuring the livelihoods of local communities."We don't need to kill, but we need to limit. We need a safe number of bears and wolves, so that they may not represent a danger for men and flocks [of sheep]," Messner wrote on La Stampa."We cannot live under the paradox of fighting the depopulation of the mountains while at the same time supporting the unregulated return of bears and wolves," he added, calling for "excess" wild animals to be moved to other areas.Source: DPA