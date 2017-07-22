Heriberto Lazcano
In an interview with Mexican publication El Blog del Narco, a reporter said a now-deceased Zetas cartel leader used to eat the flesh of victims.

The journalist told the publication he had seen former Zetas leader Heriberto Lazcano, or "El Lazca," eat human flesh, according to El Blog del Narco. He said after the cartel leader would have someone killed, the victim would be cleaned and shaved, according to the publication.

Lazcano would have the flesh prepared in a tamale dish, the journalist said in the report, and would consume skin from a victim's buttocks, the journalist said in the report.

Lazcano was killed in 2012, according to news archives.