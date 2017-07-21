© Chen Dengke/Guangming
Ningbo City, China's Zhejiang Province
Solar halo is an atmospheric optical phenomenon caused by refraction of sunlight by tiny ice crystals in clouds.

In folk culture, people believe if a solar halo view appears in day, rain will come at night. So we can regard solar halo as a basis of the weather changes.

© Chen Dengke/Guangming
Taizhou, China's Zhejiang Province
© Shi Yalei/Guangming
Huangshan City, China's Anhui Province
© Lin Baocong/Guangming
Taizhou City, China's Zhejiang Province
© Shi Yalei/Guangming
Huangshan City, China's Anhui Province