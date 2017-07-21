Health & Wellness
Study finds it's healthy for children to pick their nose
Alexandra Thompson
Daily Mail
Thu, 20 Jul 2017 16:03 UTC
Not only do we think its unhygienic, but having a good rummage could tear our nostrils' fragile skin, as well as increasing the risk of developing a painful sinus infection.
Yet, a study has revealed people who pick their noses may actually be healthier - giving good reason for children to carry on with the disgusting habit.
Austrian lung specialist Professor Friedrich Bischinger, said: 'Eating the dry remains of what you pull out is a great way of strengthening the body's immune system. Medically it makes great sense and is a perfectly natural thing to do.
'In terms of the immune system, the nose is a filter in which a great deal of bacteria are collected, and when this mixture arrives in the intestines it works just like a medicine.'
Scientists found that nasal mucus' rich reservoir of 'good' bacteria prevents cavity-causing bacteria from sticking to teeth.
Published in the American Society for Microbiology, their findings also suggest snot could defend against respiratory infections, stomach ulcers and even HIV.
The researchers are working on a synthetic mucus toothpaste to harvest snot's dental benefits, Kidspot reports.
Bogie-inspired chewing gum may also be in the pipeline.
This builds on previous research that suggests our obsession with hygiene has led to an increase in allergies and autoimmune disorders, such as arthritis.
Yet, feasting on some nasal mucus may be perfectly naturally.
Dr Scott Napper, professor of biochemistry, the University of Saskatchewan, Canada, said: 'Nature pushes us to do different things because it is to our advantage to have certain behaviours, to consume different types of foods.
'So maybe when you have an urge to pick your nose and eat it, you should just go with nature.'
'From an evolutionary perspective, we evolved under very dirty conditions and maybe this desire to keep our environment and our behaviours sterile isn't actually working to our advantage,' CBC News reported.
Reader Comments
There is another way
Better yet - and available today
Gonorrhea cannot mutate around nano-catalytic silver hydrosols. The sols are completely non toxic, so no side effects that one might experience with the newer, more powerful antibiotics that they are going to have to use against this bug. The sols have not yet met a bacterium that they could not defeat in short order... and gonorrhea is a bacterial infection (Neisseria gonorrhoeae).
Silver nitrate and some primitive silver colloids were all that was effective against gonorrhea, in huge doses, until the advent of penicillin. They were pretty nasty, but the new silver medical technologies have come light years from there. The sols don't even harm beneficial intestinal bacteria, and one needs take only minute doses. [Link]
Too cute lol
And earwax applied to lips prevents coldsores.
Nature at her ultimate best, eh Baybars
Here I was thinking this was a slow news day and then I read this: "...a synthetic mucus toothpaste to harvest snot's dental benefits."
"....Austrian lung specialist Professor Friedrich Bischinger, said...." Yeah, and a good sinus infection can feed a family of two for a week.
