A video captures the horrifying moment a young man is almost killed when a car plows into a group of youths fighting in a west London street.The attackers then launch themselves on the car in an attempt to get at the driver. A group of at least three can be seen on the passenger's side trying to open the door.But the gang is seen fleeing as one of the driver's friends comes to his rescue, chasing them away.The driver jumps from the car and is pursued on foot by two police officers.A 22-year-old was injured in the incident on Sunday in Locket Road, according to detectives.A Metropolitan Policeman spokesman said: "Officers were called to reports of a fight in Locket Road, Harrow, at approximately 4.10am on Sunday."There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue and Harrow CID investigate."Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line on 101."The incident comes amid concerns of rising knife crime in London as official statistics recently revealed the figure jumped 24 percent in the past year to April.At the beginning of the month, police were confronted with three fatal stabbings in just 24 hours across the capital.Just a month earlier, 11 Londoners were stabbed to death in the space of 16 days.In response to the spate of attacks, police say they have launched Phase Eight of Operation Sceptre, which entails carrying out proactive operations to tackle knife crime.On Tuesday, Home Secretary Amber Rudd said the government would look at ways to ban the delivery of knives bought online to private addresses.