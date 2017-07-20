© Westend61
Coldest July 14 since 1871

New Brunswick

Issued by Environment Canada Saturday 15 July 2017

The following stations set a daily minimum temperature record on July 14, 2017:

Grand Manan
New record of 3.7 (38.7 F)
Old record of 5.0 (41.0 F) set in 1992
Records in this area have been kept since 1883

Saint John
New record of 4.7 (40.5 F)
Old record of 6.1 (43.0 F) set in 1970
Records in this area have been kept since 1871

Newfoundland And Laborador

The following station set a daily minimum temperature record on July 14, 2017:

Wabush Lake
New record of 4.0 (39.2 F)
Old record of 4.4 (39.9 F) set in 1965
Records in this area have been kept since 1960

More record lows in Labrador

Breaks record set 49 years ago

Issued by Environment Canada - The following stations set a daily minimum temperature record on July 16, 2017:

Churchill Falls
New record of 3.9 C (39.0 F)
Old record of 4.1 C (39.4 F) set in 2013
Records in this area have been kept since 1968

Wabush Lake
New record of 2.0 C (35.6 F)
Old record of 3.6 C (38.5 F) set in 2013
Records in this area have been kept since 1960

Thanks to Terry Homeniuk for these links.