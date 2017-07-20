Without citing specific sources, on Monday night Anadolu news agency unveiled a list of ten US outposts located in areas controlled by "terrorist" Kurdish militias in the provinces of Aleppo, Hasakah and Raqqa.
While locations of two of the bases, in Rmeilan district (in Hasakah province) and Harab Isk village (near Kobani, in Aleppo province), had already been widely publicized, the others had been mentioned only in outside reports, or were completely unknown. Anadolu's story also provided systematic and detailed information about troop numbers, equipment, and US operational procedures at the outposts.
Washington was so incensed that it even tried to prevent US media from reprinting the story, after it had already appeared in the Turkish media, The Daily Beast reported.
"The discussion of specific troop numbers and locations would provide sensitive tactical information to the enemy which could endanger Coalition and partner forces," Colonel Joe Scrocca, director of public affairs for Operation Inherent Resolve, reportedly wrote to the New York-based Daily Beast, which was the only major US outlet to pick up the story by Wednesday morning.
"Publishing this type of information would be professionally irresponsible and we respectively [sic] request that you refrain from disseminating any information that would put Coalition lives in jeopardy," Scrocca added.Ankara has long resented American support of Kurdish forces, which are currently leading the assault of Raqqa, the self-proclaimed capital of Islamic State.
On Monday, Turkey's National Security Council proclaimed that the Syrian-based YPD is the "same organization" as the separatist PKK that operates inside the country.
Turkish officials said that weapons freely flow between the two groups, and virtually accused Washington of arming "terrorists," saying that "some allies" apply "double standards."
