A moderate earthquake magnitude 5.9 (ml/mb) strikes Mauritius - Reunion region (0 miles) on Wednesday.

The epicenter of the earthquake was roughly 10 km (6 miles) below the earth's surface.

The 5.9-magnitude earthquake has occurred at 12:16:25 / 12:16 pm (local time epicenter).

A tsunami warning has not been issued (Does not indicate if a tsunami actually did or will exist).

Global date and time of event UTC/GMT: 19/07/17 / 2017-07-19 12:16:25 / July 19, 2017 @ 12:16 pm.

Exact location, longitude 66.4031° East, latitude -17.4414° South, depth = 10 km.

Event ids that are associated to the earthquake: us20009xz4. Id of event: us20009xz4.

There are an estimated 1320 moderate quakes in the world each year. In the past 24 hours, there have been one, in the last 10 days one, in the past 30 days one and in the last 365 days four earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater that have been detected in the same area. Earthquakes 5.0 to 6.0 may cause light damage to buildings and other structures.