An alligator bit a man swimming in the Peace River Sunday afternoon -- this is one of four attacks to have occurred in the past 10 days and the second attack in the area.Russell Mendelsohn, 34, was bitten on his left foot while wading in the waters at Morgan Park in Arcadia.One witness we spoke with told us he saw Mendelsohn playing in the water with his two daughters and then he heard him scream.Justin Cassell watched on as he pulled his two daughters out of the water. When he got to the shore, it was clear Mendelsohn had been attacked by an alligator."He screamed like a banshee. He was loud. He threw his little girl out of the water and got everybody out of the water and then he comes walking up and the bottom of his foot is just dangling," Cassell said.Florida Fish and Wildlife received a call about the attack from the staff at Desoto Memorial Hospital.A contracted nuisance trapper then removed a 6-foot, 11-inch gator that they believe was responsible for the bite.Cassell also mentioned another less serious incident involving a gator on Saturday where a younger man allegedly stepped on an alligator.