Monday morning saw heavy rains coupled with lightning and thunder lash the city for a few hours on the trot. As water levels on the streets were rising, three persons died after they were struck by lightning in Thakorvas at Shilaj. The deceased include one woman and two men, whereas one person was severely injured and is being treated at a hospital.Bopal police have lodged an accidental death case According to sources Kokilaben Thakor (43) a resident of Thakorvas in Shilaj and lives with her husband, and son. On Monday morning at 8 am she rushed to the terrace to collect clothes as heavy rain had started.Soon local residents gathered and called 108 ambulance.Sources say another person was also struck by lightning in the same vicinity and his condition is critical. One of the locals said, "Ranjit and Upendra hail from Rajasthan and lived on rent at Thakorvas and work as labourers."