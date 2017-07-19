© AFP 2017/ AMER ALMOHIBANY
Last Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that the US and Russia are currently discussing the second ceasefire agreement in Syria.

"It will be announced soon, before the next international meeting on Syria in Astana [in late August], around August 14 or 15. There will be expert consultations between Russians and Americans in one of the European capitals first. The ceasefire will probably cover Homs, and maybe Eastern Ghouta," the source said.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov confirmed to Sputnik that Russia and the United States may hold talks on a new ceasefire agreement in Syria, adding that the countries' work on de-escalation zones in Syria is progressing.

"We are in close contact with the US colleagues on the topic of de-escalation zones, on the topic of the Astana process. Naturally, as the work in this area picks up pace and certain experience is formed, there is an opportunity to deepen corresponding contacts. This is what it is in this case," Ryabkov said when asked to comment on the possible expert meeting.