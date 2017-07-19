The new Community Earth System Model (CESM) put out such un-believable results in global weather pattern changes affecting crops and rainfall, where in quotes 'Things went wrong" as a description to what was produced as a result. The model was scrapped until "fixes" are added. I want to see the results as I think the particulate forcing that shocked the modelers was how quickly this will occur and what implications it has for crop yields globally based on volcanic dust and more clouds because of a 19% increase over the next solar cycle. Is this why they took it off line?