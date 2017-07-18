At the time of the shooting, which happened in the city's Fulton neighborhood, her fiance (who she was planning to marry in August) was out of town.
The mayor has said the incident made her "heartsick."
Quotes from people who were troubled by the killing:1
"Absolutely (she made a difference to a lot of lives), especially ours. We have had a joyous relationship with her up until now."
"(We will remember her for) her energy, her intelligence and the joy she brought to our lives."
On LinkedIn, the former veterinarian defined herself as "A Speaker, Coach & Consultant for Neuroscience & Meditation Based Change Initiatives." 3
Her interest in supporting people to heal and transform themselves developed after she saw family members suffer greatly from depression, alcoholism, and cancer. And so, after losing much of her family to cancer, she spent many years on a personal investigative journey to discover how habits and disease develop.
"Two officers responded to a 911 call about a possible assault in the alley off of West 51st Street between Washburn and Xerxes avenues around 11.30pm, according to a statement released Sunday by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension."
Minneapolis mayor Betsy Hodges claims that they will get to the bottom of why the officers' body cameras were not turned on, "As mayor of our city, a wife, and a grandmother, I am heartsick and deeply disturbed by what occurred last night."6
The local community has been upset by the incident, and rightfully so. We are so sorry for the family's loss and hope the investigation will wrap up soon so that they may have closure.
We've lost so many holistic healers and doctors in just two short years. (Read about that by clicking here. We will update shortly.)
Never call the police! Holistic doctor killed by Minneapolis cops after calling 911 to report disturbanceOn Saturday night, Dr. Justine Damond, 40, a well known Australian healer and former veterinarian from Sydney, was shot dead by police while standing outside in her pajamas. The police were there...