Lightning has struck dead a mother and her three daughters in village four, block 4, zone II in Bidi-Bidi refugee settlement in Yumbe District.Mr Solomon Osakan, Arua refugee desk officer under the Office of the Prime Minister identified the deceased as Jennifer Dusman, 26-year-old South Sudanese refugee and her three children Mary Kadi,6; Reinda Jokudu,5 and Scovia Yeno,4.Mr Musoke Abubakar, the Yumbe District police commander confirmed the Sunday incident which occurred at about 2am during a heavy down pour."Police visited the scene and bodies were taken to Yumbe hospital for postmortem," Mr Musoke said.Mr Kenneth Remo, a neighbor said: "we rushed to the scene only to find the house burning. We tried to rescue them but all our efforts were fruitless".Bidi Bidi Refugees settlement currently hosts over 274,000 refugees who fled fighting in South Sudan.The South Sudan crisis started in 2013 when forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and former vice president Riek Machar, had misunderstandings which resulted into intense fighting.